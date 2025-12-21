George Clooney suffers major family loss

George Clooney just remembered his sister after she passed away due to cancer at the age of 65.

Adelia Zeidler, known to family as Ada, died on Friday with loved ones by her side at St Elizabeth healthcare in Kentucky.

The Ocean's Eleven star issued an emotional statement praising his sibling's strength during her illness.

He said: "My sister, Ada, was my hero. She faced down cancer with courage and humor.”

"I've never met anyone so brave. Amal and I will miss her terribly,” George added.

Born in Los Angeles on May 2, 1960, to parents Nina and Nick, Adelia was named after her great-grandmother.

Her obituary revealed she had been a high-achieving student, earning the distinction of National Merit Scholar during her school years.

It states: "A talented artist, she shared her skills as an elementary art teacher at Augusta Independent School for several years. In high school, her academic achievements qualified her to be a National Merit Scholar. Her love for reading connected her with other readers in a local book club. She was also a member of the Augusta Art Guild and was a past grand marshal of Augusta's Annual White Christmas Parade."

Adelia married retired army captain Norman Zeidler in Augusta in 1987 and largely stayed out of the spotlight, though she occasionally appeared at family events.

The actor spoke of their close bond during an interview with CBS This Morning in 2015.

"My sister, I'm very close to," George Clooney had said at that time.