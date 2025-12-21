Gwyneth Paltrow expresses pride over her daughter Apple Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow has spoken about her daughter, Apple Martin’s career.

She shares the 21-year-old with former husband and Coldplay front man, Chris Martin along with 19-year-old son, Moses.

Apple is currently studying law at Vanderbilt University, but has dipped her toe into the modelling world, with a campaign alongside her mum for GapStudio, and recently made her singing debut alongside musical duo Jade Street in Nashville.

"She's doing a pre-law degree at college but I think she's going to follow in my footsteps," Gwyneth told The Mirror.

"But the thing is with kids, you have to let them find their own path and inspiration and try not come on top of them with your point of view,” she added.

She has also started to do a bit of acting. Earlier this year, Apple spoke to Interview magazine, telling them, "I'm in the lovely Vanderbilt Original Cast, the esteemed cabaret theatre group. This semester's show is a musical parody of Love Island called Love on an Island. It's so fun. The songs are phenomenal."

When the video of Apple singing on stage at Cannery Hall went viral, social media users were quick to call her out as a Nepo baby, claiming that she doesn’t have any of her dad's talent as her performance was likened to an "off-key, drunken karaoke performance."

One person on TikTok wrote, "Nepotism has killed art," while another commented, 'Aren't we bored with nepotism yet?"

Apple Martin nor Gwyneth Paltrow have commented on this matter.