Brandon Blackstock obituary reveals ‘loving’ relationship before death

Brandon Blackstock new romance revealed

Brandon Blackstock, the former talent manager and ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson, spent his final years alongside Brittney Marie Jones, Clarkson’s former assistant, building both a personal and professional life together before his passing at 48.

Blackstock died last Thursday following a private battle with melanoma.

His obituary, published Tuesday, described Jones as his “beautiful and loving partner in life and business” and highlighted their joint efforts in creating Headwaters Livestock Auction and establishing what is now his lasting legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana.

According to Jones’ LinkedIn profile, she worked as Clarkson’s assistant from 2016 to 2020, the same year the singer filed for divorce from Blackstock.

Brittney Marie Jones

Their split was finalized in 2022 after a lengthy legal process, with Clarkson retaining ownership of their Montana ranch but residing in New York City with their two children, 11-year-old River and 9-year-old Remington.

Blackstock remained in Montana, where he and Jones launched the Valley View Rodeo in December 2024.

The exact timeline and nature of their relationship is not fully clear, though Jones was reportedly previously married to drummer Greg “Goose” LaPoint.

Following Blackstock’s death, Jones’ father paid tribute to him on Facebook, calling him his daughter’s “soulmate.”

“Yesterday we lost a good man Brandon Blackstock my daughter’s soulmate and I considered him my son,” he wrote. “My sincere condolences to Brittney Jones and family. We’re sure going to miss your funny humor. R.I.P hoss!”