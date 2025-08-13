Chad Michael Murray still in ‘love’ with Hilary Duff?

Chad Michael Murray relationship with Hilary Duff goes way back 21 years when the two costarred in A Cinderella Story.

After so many years, two marriages, three children later, he still seems to be ‘head over heels in love’ with the 37-year-old – only because she is awesome as a person!

Murray gushed about Duff in his recent interview with People, "Hilary's awesome. If you've ever met Hilary or if you've ever seen her even walking down the street, she glows."

Praising How I Met Your Father alum for the qualities she has, the 43-year-old revealed how she "has an aura that she can walk into a room and you just go right to her. She just has this magnetic presence, and she can light up a room... That's why she's been so successful for so many years.”

“She was awesome and I just remember her and her team and everybody, like, her teacher, they were so cool, so nice. Everybody was the best. Her mom, the whole team, everybody I got along with over there," he continued.

He further recalled his amazing experience of working on the film which ‘felt like a high school field trip, because we [they] were just all friends’.