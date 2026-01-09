Ariana Grande awaits Ethan Slater proposal amid baby fever?

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have debunked breakup rumours with the singer and actress reportedly expecting a proposal soon.

Insiders have recently revealed that the duo are "still very much together" and "Ariana is telling everyone that she's ready to take the next step with Ethan."

"She's been dropping hints that it's time for him to put a ring on her finger," the source told Radar Online.

Despite Grande's bad experience in marriage previously, she is said to be "very much pro-marriage."

"And Ethan seems to be just as all in and he's very doting, so everyone's expecting that he will propose soon," the source said.

Moreover, Ariana Grande reportedly doesn't want big wedding, therefore she and Ethan Slater might "just elope and not have anything except a honeymoon to celebrate."

"Since she usually gets what she wants, odds are there'll be a diamond under the tree for her this Christmas. And once they are married, a baby is next on her list – she's ready for the whole enchilada," the source noted.

The Wicked star was previously married to Dalton Gomez, whom she got divorced in 2024.