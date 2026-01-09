Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers’ divorce takes dark turn: 'Not flush with cash'

The aftermath of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers’s divorce has reportedly taken a dark turn, as he claims he has nothing left to lose.

For those unaware, the 54-year-old American actress and model and the 53-year-old actor tied the knot in 2018, but after six years of their marriage, Phypers filed for divorce in July 2025. However, days later, she filed a restraining order against him, accusing him of being abusive during their relationship, which has been denied.

Radar Online reported that Phypers is an inch away from being homeless after Richards asked a judge to make him pay a $2000 fine, stating that his request for a fast spousal-support hearing in December was “frivolous” since it was already set for January 5.

An insider told the outlet, "Part of Denise wants to call BS on Aaron for attention seeking and trying to win sympathy while painting her as the baddie. But there does seem to be substance in these broke claims he's making – and she couldn't be happier to hear it."

Per the source, the Wild Things actress is completely aware of the fact that Phyper’s wellness business is struggling and that he has nearly spent all his savings.

They claimed, "She's aware he's not flush with cash, and without anyone to borrow from now that she's not there to write the checks.”

"From Denise's point of view, he's an evil, scheming rat who deserves zero sympathy and she's determined to sling him in jail when the time comes for him to face trial on the spousal-abuse charges.”

"She's got zero sympathy for the guy and looks forward to grinding his face in the dirt after the hell he's put her through,” the insider noted.