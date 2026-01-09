Justin Bieber plans huge comeback show in UK after nine years

Justin Bieber could perform a comeback show in the UK this year.

As per The Sun, the Baby hitmaker is reportedly in talks to perform at London's iconic British Summer Time (BST) in Hyde Park this June and July, almost nine years after he last took to the stage in the UK.

The concert would mark a huge comeback for the 31-year-old pop singer, who hasn't performed in Hyde Park since 2017.

"His team are very keen not to overload him. But finally bosses think they will be able to entice him back. It’s been a long time coming," a source told the outlet.

For those unversed, Justin performed a full concert last time in the UK in 2017. In December 2021, the Sorry hitmaker headlined Capital's Jingle Bell Ball at The O2.

In 2022, Justin announced that he was stepping back from touring to focus on his health.

"Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour," he penned on his Instagram Stories at that time.

Justin further penned, "After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me."

"This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better," added Justin.