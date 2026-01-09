Olivia Rodrigo drops surprise for major career milestone

Olivia Rodrigo just marked major milestone in her career as she celebrates five years of her breakout hit drivers license.

In order to mark special celebration, Rodrigo dropped special surprise for her fans on January 8, 2026.

The singer has unveiled a new cover version of the track by Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, along with a special vinyl edition of the track.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Rodrigo wrote, "happy 5 years of drivers license!!!"

She went on to write, "looking back at these pics I feel like I look like a baby but it also feels like just yesterday lol. this song has totally changed my life in ways I still can’t totally wrap my head around."

"I’m forever grateful for this magical chapter and I can’t wait to scream red lights stop signs with u guys at every concert I play for the rest of my life!" Rodrigo wrote, concluding, "happy birthday DL."

Furthermore, Olivia Rodrigo also shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the drivers license music video.

One clip showed the singer screaming as the track played on a radio in her car. Meanwhile, a photo showed a celebratory card from her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series family.