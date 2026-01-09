Brooklyn Beckham reconciles with grandparents amid ongoing rift with parents

Brooklyn Beckham has quietly rebuilt his relationship with his grandparents and now speaks with them regularly, even as his estrangement from parents, David and Victoria Beckham, continues.

The 26-year-old, who lives in the US with his wife Nicola Peltz, has been in contact with both sides of his extended family over the past six months, according to sources.

He has exchanged calls and messages with his maternal grandparents, Tony and Jackie Adams, as well as his paternal grandparents, Ted and Sandra Beckham.

The renewed contact comes after Brooklyn sent David and Victoria a legal notice last summer requesting that they not contact him directly and that any communication go through lawyers. The notice also asked his parents not to tag him on social media. Since then, communication between Brooklyn and his parents has reportedly ceased.

A source said Brooklyn “adores” his grandparents and is aware of how painful the family rift has been. “He’s reached out in his own time and tried to keep it low-key so they aren’t dragged into the middle of it,” the source said.

Amidst the emotionally draining situation, Nicola has reportedly been a steady source of support.

Tensions within the Beckham family have been simmering for years now and escalated publicly last year when Brooklyn and Nicola did not attend David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations.

The couple reportedly asked to meet privately first before the milestone, a claim disputed by those close to David and Victoria.

Friends of Brooklyn have suggested that the rift worsened after his younger brother, Romeo, began dating Kim Turnbull, who is said to have dated Brooklyn previously. The Beckhams, however, deny the rumours and have instead blamed ongoing difficulties on Nicola, a claim disputed by her supporters.

While David and Victoria have reportedly sent messages suggesting a private reconciliation in recent months, Brooklyn is understood not to have responded.