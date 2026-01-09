Billy Bob Thornton's marriage to Connie Angland faces trouble due to Angelina Jolie

Billy Bob Thornton has reportedly maintained a “very, very close” relationship with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, which has caused trouble in his marriage to Connie Angland.

For those unaware, the 70-year-old American actor and filmmaker and Jolie first met on the set of their 1999 comedy-drama film Pushing Tin. In 2000, they tied the knot and maintained an eccentric public image but eventually parted ways in 2003.

Radar Online reported that Thornton has been extending his emotional support to the 50-year-old American actress and filmmaker through her nasty divorce from Brad Pitt, whom she wed in 2014.

Notably, the Maria actress and Pitt started their relationship in 2005, welcomed three children, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, together and also adopted Maddox, Pax, Zahara before filing for divorce in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

The high-profile Hollywood couple’s divorce was finalized in December 2024 after years of legal battle over child custody and shared assets.

Now an insider told the outlet that Thornton’s fixation on Jolie has left his wife Angland, reeling with anger because he talks with his ex-wife “all the time.”

Per the source, "She loves him like a brother and tells him everything. It's much like her bond with her first husband, Jonny Lee Miller – only more intense, and the communication is more frequent. Plus, they do each other favors with work hookups and introductions whenever they can."

Jolie and Thornton remained on good terms after their separation and he refers to his time with the Maleficent actress as “the greatest time of my life. She and I are still very, very close friends. We simply split up because our lifestyles were so different."

The insider noted, "She doesn't open up to a lot of folks, but with Billy Bob it's a different story. But his friendship with Angie isn't easy on his wife, Connie.

"But this is a nonnegotiable alliance from Billy Bob's perspective. He'd walk through fire for Angie, and she adores him for it,” the source concluded.