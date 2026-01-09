Joe Keery shares advice to apologize to a woman
Joe Keery was asked about his approach to dating
By The News Digital
January 09, 2026
Joe Keery has dished details about his approach to dating.
During a recent chat with Elle, he was asked about "the best way" to tell a woman you are sorry.
To this, he replied, "I had a friend reach out for advice for this dilemma."
"And I feel like, you’ve just gotta be real clean and honest with it—really upfront—especially if you’re in the wrong."
Furthermore, he advised owning up to your mistakes and being sincere.
"You just gotta own it," he asserted.
He also emphasized, "Also, [buying them] a little something might help. Maybe you’re getting someone flowers, or you’re taking them to a place they like to go."
"Just taking the knee for the other person and saying, 'I messed up. I’m so sorry,'" he concluded.
