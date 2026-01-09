Jennifer Aniston sparks concern with intense workout

Jennifer Aniston has sparked concern among friends with her intense workout.

Following Aniston's new workout footage, showing strikingly defined abs, insiders have revealed that the Friends alum is pushing herself too hard as she dotes on her new partner, Jim Curtin.

The source said, "People are impressed, but they are also worried. The abs are extremely defined, and there's concern Jennifer is pushing herself far too far right now just to keep Jim interested in the bedroom," as quoted by Radar Online.

Adding, "She's in love with Jim and wants to look incredible, but some friends think she's putting too much pressure on herself physically at 56."

Despite Aniston appearing strong and healthy, the sources claim she struggles to find balance in her life. "Jim has never been short on looks, but the transformation since he got together with Jennifer is on another level," an insider claimed.

They added, "There's quiet chatter that Jim might be leaning a bit too heavily into the perks, some even think he's acting like a gold-digger, and getting his whole life bank-rolled, from beauty treatments to accommodation and food."

Furthermore, sources revealed that Jennifer Aniston was nervous that her new beau Jim Curtis might buckle under the spotlight, but he's "steady, confident, and composed."