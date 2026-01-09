Meghan Trainor's husband Daryl Sabara responds to Ashley Tisdale's mom group comments

Meghan Trainor's husband Daryl Sabara breaks silence over Ashley Tisdale's mom group drama

Meghan Trainor’s husband, Daryl Sabara, has shared his two cents on the drama surrounding Ashley Tisdale French’s mom group.

Sabara was approached by TMZ to comment on the drama, and he said there is none.

"No drama over here, just trying to keep the kids happy," Sabara, who shares two sons: Riley, 4, and Barry, 2, with Trainor, said.

"I don’t really know what’s going on. I hope she’s okay though," he added.

The drama began with an article Meghan wrote for The Cut, commenting on how mom groups function and criticizing a group she used to be in.

Trainor also responded to the drama on TikTok with a short clip of herself typing on a computer while her song Still Don’t Care played. "Me finding out about the apparent mom group drama," she wrote over the video, and captioned it with three tea emojis.

In her article, French wrote about being excluded from the group’s hangouts, writing, "I remember being left out of a couple of group hangs, and I knew about them because Instagram made sure it fed me every single photo and Instagram Story."

"I was starting to feel frozen out of the group, noticing every way that they seemed to exclude me. … I told myself it was all in my head, and it wasn’t a big deal. And yet, I could sense a growing distance between me and the other members of the group, who seemed to not even care that I wasn’t around much," she added.