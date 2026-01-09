Orlando Bloom must 'up his game' amid Sofia Vergara romance rumours

Following his split from Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom is partying with Sofia Vergara in Las Vegas.

However, the actor's pals are reportedly warning him that Vergara is way out of his league. As per Radar Online, Bloom is being told that he should find someone on his level.

The source said, "Even after 25 years in Hollywood, he still hasn't done much that's extraordinary outside of his Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean films." But, the Colombian-American actress has build a financial empire from Modern Family and her Latin-focused management company.

Referring to Bloom's exes, the source claimed, "Orlando has a very specific type – he likes voluptuous, super-attractive women who have single-handedly made massive fortunes seemingly out of thin air."

"The problem is, he can't really match these women on any level except when it comes to looks," they added.

On the other hand, while Perry has moved on with Justin Trudeau following breakup from Orlando Bloom in June 2025, sources suggest the actor also has every right to "embrace his himbo status and let his charm lead the way."

They noted, "but if he wants a future with a woman as substantial as Sofia, he has to deepen his personality and grow his level of success. Quickly."

"People are telling him as much, too," they added.