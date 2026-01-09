Kat Dennings opens up about being body scanned by major studio

Kat Dennings on being scanned by major studio: 'They could put me in anything'

Kat Dennings is not in Avengers: Doomsday, as far as she knows.

Dennings revealed recently that while she hasn’t reprised her role for the upcoming film, Marvel Studios previously scanned her and can put her in any film they want.

The Two Broke Girls star played Natalie Portman’s pal Darcy Lewis in the Thor films.

"I’m in the universe, and as you know, I can’t tell you anything, but I am not in [Doomsday]," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, I’m not in it. And I’m telling you right now, I’m not in it. If I were in it, which I’m not, I couldn’t tell you, but I literally am not. I’m sure they already filmed it. I was here, I’m not in it."

She added, "But they did scan me, so to be honest, they could put me in anything they want at this point. Who knows? I’m in the system!"

Hollywood studios are now routinely body-scanning actors to be able to then use their likeness created by AI in films.

This comes as many actors and filmmakers speak out against use of AI likenesses in films.

Meanwhile, Marvel has released various teasers for Avengers: Doomsday, which stars an ensemble cast including Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Pedro Pascal and the rest of the Fantastic Four cast, as well as the X-Men.