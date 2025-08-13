Reba McEntire honours ex-stepson Brandon Blackstock

Reba McEntire on Brandon Blackstock's death

Reba McEntire is mourning the loss of her former stepson, Brandon Blackstock, following his death at the age of 48.

The country music icon shared a heartfelt message on Monday, Aug. 11, in response to an Instagram tribute posted by her son, Shelby Blackstock.

“Very well said Shelby. Yes we will miss him so much,” McEntire wrote in the comments.

Source: Instagram

The Fancy singer was married to Brandon’s father, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015 and was acknowledged in Brandon’s obituary as his stepmother.

Brandon, a talent manager, died on Aug. 7 from melanoma, a form of skin cancer. A day later, Shelby honoured his older brother with an emotional post that expressed the deep grief felt by their family.

“Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son,” he wrote.

“Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family—funny, bright, and full of life—and he will be deeply missed.”

Shelby, 35, reflected on the valuable lessons Brandon had taught him and the memories they shared.

He wrote that while there were “so many more” moments they would never get to experience together, he knew Brandon would still be present in spirit.

“Every hunt, every flight, and in the everyday moments of life, I’ll feel your presence,” Shelby shared, adding with a touch of humour, “And although it may annoy you, you’ll have to watch me do it all just a little better, a little smoother, and, let’s be honest, looking far more handsome than you ever could in the process.”

He ended his tribute with a promise, “We will always miss you, Brandon, and we will never stop loving, remembering and celebrating you.”