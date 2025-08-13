Sharon Stone is happy for Eric Dane’s ‘Euphoria’ role

Sharon Stone on Eric Dane

Sharon Stone is set to appear in the upcoming third and final season of HBO’s hit drama Euphoria, and while she’s keeping quiet about her role, she’s opening up about her longtime friendship with co-star Eric Dane.

Speaking on the red carpet for her new film Nobody 2, Stone shared that she has known Dane “for a long time” and even supported him while he was competing for his role as Cal Jacobs on the series.

“I actually was like his support staff when he was trying to get the job on Euphoria,” she revealed.

“So he would come over to my house and give me gluten-free cookies, and we’d sit and discuss it because he really wanted that job.”

Dane, who was diagnosed with ALS, has been candid about his health battle.

In a June interview with Good Morning America, he said, “I’m fighting as much as I can. There’s so much about it that’s out of my control… In my heart, I just don’t feel like this is the end of me.”

He will reprise his role as Nate’s father, Cal, in Season 3, alongside new faces including Kadeem Hardison, Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, and Anna Van Patten in guest appearances.

The Euphoria news comes shortly after Stone made headlines for recalling a fiery first meeting with Michael Douglas, years before they became one of cinema’s most iconic on-screen duos in Basic Instinct.

She said their first encounter happened at the Cannes Film Festival, when Douglas made a remark about someone close to her.

After she responded, he allegedly shot back with, “What the f–k do you know?” and even raised his voice in front of others.

Stone admitted she wasn’t the type to let such comments slide.

“I pushed back my chair and said to him, ‘Let’s step outside,’” she remembered, explaining that she confronted him privately about her close connection to the person he was talking about.

While they left on good terms, she believes he may not have initially wanted her as his co-star.

Over time, however, she said the early tension actually fueled their on-screen chemistry.

“I was not rattled if he yelled at me… That worked very well in our dynamic,” Stone explained, adding that they eventually became “the greatest of friends” and that she admires him greatly.

Douglas’ reps have a different recollection, saying the actor doesn’t remember meeting Stone before seeing her audition for the role.

Despite the conflicting memories, their partnership went on to define one of the most talked-about thrillers of the early ’90s, a collaboration born from a rocky start but cemented by undeniable chemistry.