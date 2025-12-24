Jack Champion on how he avoided being 'uncomfortable' on 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' set

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' star Jack Champion revels how he embraced Spider

Avatar: Fire and Ash actor Jack Champion opening up about his character’s minimal dressing.

Champion plays Spider, a human teenager raised by Sam Worthington's Jake Sully, Zoe Saldaña's Neytiri and their family of Na'vi children. The character dresses in only wears a loincloth as a sign of his Na'vi upbringing.

The actor, who played Spider in both this year's Fire and Ash and 2022's The Way of Water as a teenager, shared his take on his character at the December 1 premiere of the film.

"I feel like embracing, for my live action portion, embracing the fact that this guy's mobile," Champion told People. "He rolls around in the mud. He goes and brushes against the leaves. That was just that. If I embrace it, then it's not uncomfortable. I just got to go 110%."

"I mean, I was like, 'I look pretty good. I might try to train a little bit,' " he added. "It was interesting to finally see this character that I had imagined for so long in front of me, on me. And I was like, 'Okay, this is going to kick up the gears a shift. This is going to really make me go 110% now.' "

Spider’s role takes center stage in the Fire and Ash as he gets roped in by villain Quaritch (Stephen Lang), who’s also his biological dad.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is in theaters now.