Daniel Curtis Lee wins hearts with act of kindness toward Tylor Chase

Former child star Tylor Chase recently made headlines when a resurfaced video revealed that he has been living on the streets.

The homeless actor has now found help from his former co-star Daniel Curtis Lee after the video of Tylor Chase went viral.

Lee has won hearts of thousands of people after he recorded a video of himself meeting Chase on the streets and offering help.

The video shows Lee, who portrayed Simon "Cookie" Nelson-Cook on "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" from 2004 to 2007, reuniting with Taylor Chase known for playing Martin Qwerly

A report said that after watching the viral video of his former co star, Lee found Chase in Riverside, California.

The report said he provided lunch, checked Chase into a hotel and advocated for rehabilitation treatment.

He also facilitated a phone reconnection with Chase's father and enlisted series lead Devon Werkheiser for support via FaceTime.

A new video of their reunion has drawn praise from fans for Lee's act of kindness.

The report said that Chase's mother has advised against direct financial aid, stressing the need for professional care.

Meanwhile TMZ reported that "Mighty Ducks" star Shaun Weiss has also offered Chase a bed at the San Clemente, California recovery facility he works with.