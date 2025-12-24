Kylie Kelce presses Travis Kelce about big Taylor Swift claim

Kylie Kelce asks Travis Kelce about Taylor Swift claim

Kylie Kelce knew exactly what to ask Travis Kelce during her appearance on the New Heights holiday episode.

Kylie, 33, joined husband Jason Kelce and his brother on the Wednesday, December 24, episode.

Travis wondered how Kylie always knows about what happens in their podcast episodes. She shared that she comes across reels from the podcast while doomscrolling at night.

That reminded her of a big statement Travis made about his and Taylor’s relationship while talking to George Clooney earlier this month.

The NFL had asked the Ocean’s Eleven star if he really doesn’t fight with his wife Amal, and the actor confirmed his previous claims.

Travis went on to note that he and Taylor also haven’t argued in all the time they’ve dated. The claim went viral, with fans wondering if it’s true.

Like fans, Kylie wanted to ask the Super Bowl winner if the statement was really true.

"I want to set the record straight — you don’t have to keep this in the show,” Kylie said. "When you said that you don’t fight, you were joking, right? Like, you were being sarcastic? The giggle afterward suggested that you were being sarcastic."

"Defensive guys? Yeah, I fight. I’m a fighter in that sense of it," he joked in reply. "But me and Tay, we definitely don’t fight."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift took their relationship to the next level and got engagedthis year. The couple is expected to get married next summer.