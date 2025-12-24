Photo: Luke Evans reflects on latest 'Broadway' gig

Luke Evans is officially stepping into the world of Broadway.

In a new interview with PEOPLE Magazine, the 46-year-old actor opened up about preparing for his Broadway debut in The Rocky Horror Show, set to premiere in March 2026.

For those unversed, Evans will star as the iconic Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the Roundabout Theatre Company's revival, a role famously brought to life by Tim Curry in the 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

“I’ve always wanted to do Broadway, I just didn’t think I would be in stilettos and fishnets,” Evans admitted.

“I just didn’t think it would be, but it is, and that is going to be me, and I am very excited about it.”

As the first preview approaches on March 26, 2026, Evans revealed that he is still experimenting with different interpretations of the character, fully aware of Frank-N-Furter's cultural weight.

“It’s a role I am very, very aware of,” he shared.

"Culturally, it’s been part of all our lives. You can’t get away from the music. Everybody knows at least one song from the show."

Evans emphasized that while his take on Frank-N-Furter will honor the legacy, it will also stand firmly on its own.

"To bring it to life, my version of Frank-N-Furter — which will be different and unique — is special," he said, adding that performing at Studio 54 makes the experience even more fitting.

"It’s like the most perfect thing for this show, which is about fluidity and a feeling of ‘don’t dream it, be it, be yourself, whatever you are,'" Evans explained.

"To do it in a place where hedonism was the norm, I think it’s just like the perfect home for it."