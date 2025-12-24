Photo: Kings Charles' 'relatable' cancer journey changes lives of thousands: Expert

King Charles has taken a major step to bring attention to cancer treatment centers, and urged the importance of early detection.

According to the latest report of Daily Express US, the British Royal has gone out of his way to bring attention to cancer centers.

During his recent public address, Charles used his own health journey to shed light on his own cancer journey as he took a moment to address the most common reason of cancer being unable to be detected during the initial stages.

He said, “I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming, yet I also know, that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys giving valuable time to medical teams and to their patients, the precious give of hope.”

Now, a royal expert said to the publication that the message has struck a chord far beyond the palace walls and also remarked that hospitals have seen a noticeable surge in cancer screening appointments following his address.

“Yes his message encouraged a lot more people to book check ups apparently!”