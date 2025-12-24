Paul Rudd, Jack Black reveal BTS struggles from 'Anaconda' set

Paul Rudd, Jack Black reveal biggest challenge of making 'Anaconda'

Paul Rudd and Jack Black’s biggest challenge while filming their new film Anaconda in Australia was staying away from their families.

Rudd, who shares son Jack, 19, and daughter Darby, 15, with wife Julie Yaeger, told People, "We were in Australia, we were away from our families for months on end, and what a treat it is to get to hang and work with the people that you really care about and have fun with."

"It does change a little bit, I think, as I've gotten older, we've gotten older. We have families now, and then it makes it a little harder than it used to be," he added.

Black, who shares sons Samuel, 19, and Tommy, 17, with wife Tanya Haden gushed that he’d "freeze time" if he could when he’s with his family.

"If I could freeze time, I would, so that I could have and not miss any of my family time. But what I tell myself when I go off on some of these adventures and movie things, it's like, 'Hey, this is the job,' " the Holiday star said. "Lots of families deal with separation from their families over there and it sucks, but it's also a great opportunity."

But it’s also fun to bring his children and wife out to the countries he films in.

"It's fun to bring them out to wherever I am and have a little Australian adventure, little New Zealand, little Hawaii. This is awesome," said Black. "But if they're in school, they got jobs to do."

"They're not going to be able to be with me the whole time," he added.

The comedy thriller follows Rudd and Black, who play filmmakers alongside Steve Zahn and Thandiwe Newton. The group goes to the Amazon jungle to reboot the titular 1997 creature feature and end up actually going through anaconda trouble.

Anaconda is in theaters December 25.