Sabrina Carpenter shares exciting Christmas gift

Sabrina Carpenter on Wednesday left millions of her fans excited as she finished a successful 2025 by releasing "Man’s Best Friend" on streaming platforms as a holiday gift.

Taking to Instagram, the popstar wrote: "to thank you for such a beautiful year …and to supply whoever needs a cathartic christmas crashout song… Man’s best friend bonus track edition with one of my favorites ‘Such a Funny Way’ is now officially available on streaming. I love you guys so much. Thank you for caring for these songs the way i do and for such a special 2025!! I feel lucky to know there’s still so much good to come x."

Sabrina Carpenter's Instagram post was also accompanied by multiple photos of the singer.

"This is such a funny end of year," said an excited fan in the comments section. Another said, "wouldn't have been a nice Christmas without a present from you."

"Thank you sabrina we all say in unison," commented YouTubeMusic's Instagram account.