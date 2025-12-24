Sabrina Carpenter shares exciting Christmas gift

Sabrina Carpenter releases her favorite song on streaming platforms

By The News Digital
December 24, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter on Wednesday left millions of her fans excited as she finished a successful 2025 by releasing "Man’s Best Friend" on streaming platforms as a holiday gift.

Taking to Instagram, the popstar wrote: "to thank you for such a beautiful year …and to supply whoever needs a cathartic christmas crashout song… Man’s best friend bonus track edition with one of my favorites ‘Such a Funny Way’ is now officially available on streaming. I love you guys so much. Thank you for caring for these songs the way i do and for such a special 2025!! I feel lucky to know there’s still so much good to come x."

Sabrina Carpenter's Instagram post was also accompanied by multiple photos of the singer.

"This is such a funny end of year," said an excited fan in the comments section. Another said, "wouldn't have been a nice Christmas without a present from you."

"Thank you sabrina we all say in unison," commented YouTubeMusic's Instagram account. 

