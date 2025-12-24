Luke Evans on Broadway debut: 'I always wanted to do Broadway'

Luke Evans gets honest about Broadway debut

Luke Evans, a well-known star, is set to make his debut on the Broadway stage with The Rocky Horror Show, where he will play Dr. Frank-N-Furter.



Prior to him, Tim Curry essayed the role in the 1975 film, making it iconic. So, The Hobbit star has a cultural weight on him.

Acknowledging the big shoes to fill, Luke notes, "I've always wanted to do Broadway, I just didn't think I would be in stilettos and fishnets. I just didn't think it would be, but it is, and that is going to be me, and I am very excited about it."

The 46-year-old also adds he is looking for different ways to portray the character on stage, "It's a role I am very, very aware of. Culturally, it's been part of all our lives. You can't get away from the music."

He further tells People, "Everybody knows at least one song from the show, and so to bring it to life, my version of Frank-N-Furter — which will be different and unique — is special, and doing it on a Broadway stage at Studio 54."

"It's like the most perfect thing for this show, which is about fluidity and a feeling of 'don't dream it, be it, be yourself, whatever you are.' To do it in a place where hedonism was the norm, I think it's just like the perfect home for it," the actor says.

Meanwhile, the show is an effort by the 2026 Roundabout Theatre Company to revive the project based on a book by Richard O'Brien.

It is pertinent to note that the show will preview on March 26, 2026, and run through June 21, 2026.