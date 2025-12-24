Photo: Venus Williams recalls falling in love with husband Andrea Preti

Venus Williams has opened up about her marriage to Andrea Preti.

During her latest chat with British Vogue, the sportperson recalled the exact moment she realized that Preti was "the one."

Reportedly, she first met the model during Milan Fashion Week in 2024, and following a dated in London, she knew he was the man of her dreams.

"We met at the Gucci show. I was in Lake Como on a sisters’ trip when I got an invite at the last minute and decided to go on a whim, and Andrea was tired. Neither of us was planning on being there."

Andrea quickly felt a spark with Venus and the pair developed a strong chemistry.

He recalled, "I saw V and wanted to introduce myself.

"She was on the sofa with her friends and family. I told her, ‘You’re so beautiful,’ and then she started speaking with me in Italian. We had a little talk, and I asked if she wanted a drink."

"I went to the bar to get something, and her sister Lyn came to me and said, ‘Do you mind if we start a WhatsApp conversation? I think my sister likes you.’"

In addition to this, Venus revealed that she invited Andrea to an event in London and the couple quickly fell in love.

She said, "We wanted to be discreet at the time, but he really took care of me.

“After our dates in London, I just knew I was going to marry him. People always say they just know, and I just knew," she concluded.