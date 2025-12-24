Photo: Noah Schnapp reveals he had more creative control in 'Stranger Things' season 5

Noah Schnapp has come a long way since he first appeared on the Netflix series in 2016.

As per the latest report of PEOPLE Magazine, Schnapp shared that he had a say in scenes featured in the latest season of Stranger Things.

As fans will be aware, the first installment of the current season revealed Schnapp's character, Will Byers, channelling Vecna's powers.

Speaking about the reveal of his character, claimed, "The powers were not something I ever experienced or had to work with before"

"And I was just really excited to play with it."

Schnapp went on to explain that the lack of precedent actually gave him more freedom in how he approached the role.

"It's just fun because there's no rules with that kind of stuff. It's just written in the script, there's no reference, there's no guidelines," Schnapp continued.

"So it was fun to just create and play with that this season."

Looking back on his early years on the show, Schnapp admitted he once doubted the value of his input.

"I'd say for the first time, this year, I really learned how to form my own opinion and perspective, and come to [creators Matt and Ross Duffer] and say, 'Well, I think actually this would work and this makes sense for Will,' " he shared.

The actor noted that it is important to learn "that your opinion is important and valuable."

"When I was younger on the show, I didn't think I had an important enough opinion to make a decision," he recalled.