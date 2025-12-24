Zooey Deschanel shares if she would rewatch iconic holiday film

Zooey Deschanel reveals if she watches 'Elf' with kids

Zooey Deschanel isn’t eager to rewatch her iconic holiday film Elf.

Zooey starred in the film alongside Will Ferrell, who played Buddy, a human raised among Santa’s elves. When he grows up, Buddy embarks on a mission to find his dad and succeeds. The film follows the hilarious problems that arise when his father tries to spend him.

The New Girl actress, 45, was asked in a new interview if she’d rewatch the film on the holidays with her kids, daughter Elsie, 10, and son Charlie, 8.

"I probably wouldn't sit through it," she told People.

"They haven't watched it again, but my daughter expressed interest in watching it with her friends, but I don't know where we're at with that," she said.

Back in 2022, Zooey told Access that her kids found the film a bit scary.

"I think they're a little young for it," she shared at the time. "They still usually only watch animated movies. It was a little scary for them."

She noted that it’s "not a scary movie," but the "suspense of Santa, Santa's sleigh going down," was "a little bit scary" for the kids.

The actress’ kids, whom she shares with ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, have recently developed an interest in filmmaking.

"I make little short films with them," she told told E! News at the 2025 SAG Awards in February, adding, "But then they start doing them on their own too, so it’s kinda awesome."

Zooey is currently engaged to Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott, who's also actively involved with raising her kids. The actress is promoting her holiday film Merv.