Romeo Beckham throws shade at brother Brooklyn after lavish celebration

Romeo Beckham seemingly shaded his older brother Brooklyn Beckham, who is once again in the spotlight after hosting an extravagant vow renewal with wife Nicola Peltz.

The 22-year-old footballer was seen keeping things casual in a black hoodie and matching joggers during a recent trip to Birmingham Airport.

David Beckham's son patiently queued for his flight to France, where a fan managed to snap a discreet photo of him sitting on board.

The timing of Romeo’s quiet travel drew attention as it came shortly after Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 30, celebrated their second wedding in Westchester County on August 2.

However, the event was attended by Nicola’s family and followed by a lavish butterfly themed afterparty and the Beckhams was notably absent from both the ceremony and the celebrations.

Sources close to the Beckham family told The Sun that the family viewed the vow renewal as “a gratuitous display of obscene wealth.”

They said a milestone anniversary might have made more sense, perhaps at 10 years or even 5, but just three years after their 2022 wedding felt unnecessary.

The insider also revealed that Brooklyn’s family only got to know about the event after reading about it online. While there have been moments of reconciliation, tensions reportedly began in 2021, months before the original wedding and ever since it's only growing.

According to friends, David and Victoria Beckham want Brooklyn to be happy but the rift appears to only getting deeper and many fear that there won't be a way to repair the relationship.