Jennifer Aniston ‘fought’ for the brunette wig in ‘Horrible Bosses’

Jennifer Aniston on brunette look in ‘Horrible Bosses’

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about a behind-the-scenes fight she had with Warner Bros. over her look in the 2011 comedy Horrible Bosses.

In a recent career retrospective interview with Vanity Fair, the actress revealed she had to push hard to wear a brunette wig for her role as Dr. Julia Harris, an aggressive dentist harassing her assistant, played by Charlie Day, instead of sticking with her signature blonde hair.

“I fought for that wig. That was not an easy battle,” Aniston recalled. She explained that the studio resisted the idea, telling her they were “afraid it won’t look like you.”

Aniston’s response was simple, that was exactly the point. “I still think it might look a little bit like me. But I’m glad I fought for it and stuck to my guns,” she said.

The role marked a sharp departure from Aniston’s long-standing “girl next door” image, something she fully embraced.

“I was always seen as a girl next door or the ingenuine,” she shared.

“It was so fun to play something like this because it’s so far away from anything that I am. That’s what the director liked. It’s so much not what you would expect from [me]. That was the fun of it. That’s what made it more creatively exciting for me obviously.”

Horrible Bosses, which also starred Jason Bateman, Jason Sudeikis, Colin Farrell, Kevin Spacey and Jamie Foxx, was a commercial hit, earning over $200 million at the global box office.

The success led to a sequel in 2014, with Aniston and most of the original cast returning to reprise their roles.