Piers Morgan left red-faced over wife Celia Walden's Instagram pool photo

Thousands of people flocked to journalist Celia Walden's Instagram out of curiosity after her husband Piers Morgan was insulted on camera over one of her photos shared on social media in 2022.

The photo is still there, and the British journalist has turned off the comments. Piers Morgan and Lauren Sanchez (Jeff Bezos's wife) appeared prominent among those who liked Celia's photo, which prompted Morgan to end his interview with a “Manosphere” influencer when the streamer flashed it.

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It happened during Morgan's interview with Harrison Sullivan, better known as “HSTikkyTokky” on TikTok and other social platforms.

Morgan cut the interview when Sullivan started mocking him for the picture his wife Celia Walden had posted on Instagram.

The picture from 2022 showed Walden lying down next to a sign that read “Wanted: Pool Boy”; her caption read, “Applications now open.” Sullivan pulled the picture up on his iPhone and showed it off to the camera right after Morgan said he was acting like a two-year-old.“Listen, sir, I don’t know why you come on and talk like you’re holier than thou,” Sullivan said.

“As soon as you’re away, what is this? Applications are open? That’s your ting, bro. That’s your girl.” Sullivan pressed his phone up to the camera as he chided Morgan.“Alright, let’s end it. Let’s end this. Let’s end this, please,” the host said.

“Cooked!” Sullivan spouted. “You know what, I’m not doing this! Sorry guys, it’s pointless,” Morgan fired off. He then got up and walked away from his desk, and the Piers Morgan Uncensored feed cut to a promo picture of the host.

Sullivan, who was livestreaming the interview on his Kick channel, could be seen cracking up in the other half of the screen. “Tell him to come back on and we’ll chill out,” he said.