Lisa Kudrow makes shock claim against Botox

Lisa Kudrow just revealed that she is "probably done" with Botox.

The 62-year-old actress had Botox for the first time at the age of 60, but after her latest injection caused some irritation, Lisa has no plans on getting it again.

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"I think it contributed to my eye irritation and this weird pattern on my forehead, so I’m probably done with it now anyway,” she told The Hollywood Reporter of her experience.

"I am scared of having to see myself looking like my grandmother one day, but I’m excited to play older roles,” Kudrow added.

Kudrow first starred in The Comeback, her hit HBO mockumentary series, back in 2005. But she insists that the latest season will be the last.

The actress, who created and produced the show explained: "We need to say ‘third and final.’”

"I don’t know if I’ll want to do it again in 10 years, so let’s be done, that way no one is asking what’s next or whether we will even want to do more. The most respectful thing we can do for the audience and for the character is make it a three-part story. It’s a trilogy, and this is the end,” Kudrow concluded in her conversation with THR.

With respect to the latest season of The Comeback, back in 2024, Lisa revealed that she wanted to make another season of the mockumentary.

The actress, who is best known for playing Phoebe Buffay in Friends - loved her time on the show, and she felt like another season was "due".

When asked about the possibility of reviving the show, Lisa Kudrow told Newsweek at the time: "Oh God, I’d love to."