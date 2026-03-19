Britney Spears’ fears over sons Sean & Jayden take emotional turn: ‘She’s terrified of losing trust’

Following her arrest which happened due to suspicion that she was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, its been revealed that Britney Spears has turned towards begging her sons for a chance.

What is pertinent to mention is that her sons are Sean, and Jayden, aged 20 and 19 respectively. She shares them with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

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Following this arrest that happened earlier this months an insider suggests “Britney is so embarrassed about what’s happened.” So much so that she’s “she’s promising to do whatever it takes to clear the slate and earn back her boys’ trust and respect.”

They also tell Heat World, “she wants to set a good example for them and has been calling and texting them constantly, apologising and asking them not to give up on her.”

According to the same source there is one thing that’s set in stone and that’s “Britney’s love for her boys has never been in question, but as strong as her love is, it doesn’t always factor into the choices she makes.”

While primary custody of her kids has remained with her ex-husband, ever since her 2007 breakdown that resulted in her being put under conservatorship. Attempts at reconciliation have been under way for years, spearheaded by Britney’s own efforts ever since one of her sons sat for an interview, back in 2022 and said that while the relationship “can be fixed” it will take “a lot of time and effort.”

Another big fork in the road is rehab because as the source puts it, “people worry that when it really comes time to go to rehab, it won’t do a lot of good. Either that or she won’t even go. If she senses people are trying to control her, it immediately brings back memories of the conservatorship and she panics.”

“Right now, the only thing that really matters to her is making sure things are OK with Jayden and Sean.” So “she’s been working so hard to rebuild her relationship with them and she’s devastated that this could put everything in jeopardy.”

Before concluding the source also said, “if anything is going to motivate Britney to finally follow through with real changes, it’s the fear of disappointing her sons.’