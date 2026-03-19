Photo: Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'secret' plan for a summer wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly doubled down on their plans of settling down.

For those unversed, it has been reportedly earlier that their wedding may take place on June 13, 2026, a date that fits Swift’s long-time lucky number which is 13.

Advertisement

Swift is alo expected to have her closest friends as bridesmaids. These include Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and her childhood friend Abigail Anderson.

As per the latest report of Star Magazine, the celebrity couple have no plans to delay getting hitched even though the NFL appears to be shifting his attention to off-season conditioning to ensure he is ready for a comeback.

A source close to the couple claimed, “A lot of people are predicting that this will bump up the wedding planning, and that they will make things official before pre-season.”

Reportedly, the Eras tour hitmaker and the footballer are fully-aligned on what they want for the future and are eager to start a family without waiting for his jersey to be retired.

“He and Taylor are confident they can juggle baby-making with Travis’ career,” the insider continued.

Before conclusion, the source remarked, “It won’t be a problem!”