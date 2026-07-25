D4vd murder trial takes disturbing turn as court reviews pregnancy-related texts

A new twist emerged in the murder case involving D4vd as text messages presented in court revealed that 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez had become pregnant and undergone an abortion before her death.

“Both of us aren’t able to take care of it,” Celeste penned in a January 8, 2024, text to the singer.

“I know but still,” D4vd replied, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

In June 2024, Celeste texted D4vd, "What [if] the first abortion didn't work?"

The text messages exchanged between the two were shown on the fourth day of testimony during the preliminary hearing for David at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, July 24.

For those unversed, the Romantic Homicide crooner is accused of killing the teen at his Hollywood Hills home on April 23, 2025.

During the hearing, the prosecution alleged that D4vd killed the girl to stop her from revealing an incident of alleged abuse involving a minor.

LAPD investigating officer Cory Ferrell testified that more than 40 images of child se*ual abuse material—including images of Celeste—were recovered from D4vd's iPhone.

Furthermore, numerous images depicting se*ual activity between the two were also found.

As per People magazine, Cory claimed in court that the two argued on the night before her death, allegedly over D4vd's relationships with other women.