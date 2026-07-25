Lou Koller, frontman of NY hardcore band Sick Of It All, passes away at 59

Lou Koller, the frontman of New York hardcore band Sick Of It All, has passed away at the age of 59.

The band announced his death by sharing a heartbreaking statement on Instagram on Friday, July 24.

"It’s with unbelievable sadness that we announce to our worldwide hardcore family the passing of our brother Lou Koller. The level of loss that we feel at this time is overwhelming," the statement began.

"This year would have marked Sick of it All’s 40th anniversary as a band, and Lou’s camaraderie, commitment and enthusiasm were always steadfast throughout the years. We have lost a beloved friend and an iconic frontman," his bandmates continued. "Lou had the power to raise everyone’s spirits at our shows with a smile and a sarcastic comment, and he won people over wherever we played, from every culture and every corner of the world.”

"At this time of intense grief, we must again acknowledge the great help and support offered by everyone who donated to Lou’s medical fund. You all helped Lou feel very special and very loved as he battled away these last two years. His battle is over now and he can finally rest. Hopefully he can somehow still see and feel the beautiful, positive mark he left on the world," the statement concluded.

For those unversed, Lou was diagnosed with esophageal adenocarcinoma in June 2024.

The late musician founded hardcore punk band Sick Of It All with his brother Pete in 1986 when they were in high school.