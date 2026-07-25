Bunnie Xo responds after Jelly Roll’s daughter teases ‘truth’ behind split

Bunnie Xo is shutting down speculation after Jelly Roll's daughter hinted that fans don't know the real reason behind the former couple's split.

The 46-year-old responded to a TikTok user on Wednesday after Bailee Ann DeFord's recent comments sparked online speculation, per Page Six.

"Nothing to clear up. She didn't say anything lol [people] just wanna run [with] a narrative," Bunnie wrote, before signing off with, "Love my baby forever."

She did not explain what Bailee Ann meant by her earlier comments.

Over the weekend, the 18-year-old defended her father during a TikTok livestream and said people had no idea what really happened between him and Bunnie.

"Y'all have no f****** idea what happened, and wait till y'all find out," she said. "The internet... is about to f****** crumble the day that I open my mouth."

Bailee Ann also told followers to stop criticising her father and said she didn't want to discuss the situation any further.

This isn't the first time she has addressed the divorce. After the news became public in June, she said she was "disgusted" by how invested people were in what she called a private family matter and later asked fans to show more compassion.

Jelly Roll, 41, and Bunnie Xo listed May 9 as their date of separation in their divorce filing. The divorce has since been finalised.

Despite ending their marriage, the former couple still plans to have a child together through IVF, per their divorce agreement.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo married in August 2016 and renewed their vows seven years later in Las Vegas. The singer shares Bailee Ann and his 9-year-old son, Noah Buddy, from previous relationships.