Luke Wilson makes shocking revelation about ‘Old School’
Luke Wilson opens up about how ‘Old School’ was presented to him
Luke Wilson reveals that Old School was described to him as a funnier version of Fight Club.
During the podcast Out of Order, Wilson was questioned if it is true that the Old School movie was presented to him as a funnier version of Fight Club?
“At the time, and I always kind of kept that in mind,” he replied. Noting that even his wardrobe was similar to Edward Norton’s in Fight Club.
Adding, “I remember [Old School director Todd Phillips] saying that back then, and I always thought it was like a funny concept and I just thought there were kind of a few similarities [between the two films].”
The story of the film revolves around three frustrated men who wanted to relive their college days. They eventually decided to open a fraternity near a college campus.
It is pertinent to mention that the comedy film was successfully released in North American theaters on February 21, 2003, and was shot at various sites like Los Angeles, Pasadena, and California.
Directed by Todd Phillips, the film features a star-studded cast with Luke Wilson as Mitch Martin, Will Ferrell as Frank Ricard ("Frank the Tank") and Vince Vaughn as Bernard "Beanie" Campbell, with many others.
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