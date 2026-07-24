'Los Hilos del Miedo' promises big scars in just five-minute episodes

Sony Pictures has officially announced the title of its upcoming Spanish psychological series, Los Hilos del Miedo.

According to Variety, the upcoming thriller will be a short-form series, as it will have eight episodes, and each one will last roughly five minutes.

Reportedly, the managing director of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Iván Losada, revealed, “At Sony Pictures, we are always striving to challenge convention, and we are proud to be innovators in short-form entertainment and to premiere Los Hilos del Miedo on Prime Video.”

Adding, “Cinematic tension is not tied to traditional running times.”

“Bringing Salvador Gutiérrez Solís’ massive viral reach on X into a five-minute episodic format allows us to bridge the gap between successful digital-native content and premium audiovisual production,” he revealed further.

Furthermore, spanish author Salvador Gutiérrez Solís shared, “It is especially exciting — almost unimaginable — to see these stories that I originally created for a social network end up on a platform with the global reach of Prime Video, alongside one of the most respected production companies in the audiovisual industry, Sony Pictures International Productions, Spain.”

It is worth mentioning that the short-form psychological thriller will stream on Prime Video Spain, and the release date has not been announced yet.