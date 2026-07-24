Taylor Swift wedding guest finally breaks silence on ‘top secret’ invite ‘embargo’

Over 1,000 people were invited to Taylor Swift’s wedding venue and one of them finally has dished on what happened.

This guest in question made the revelations while in a chat with Jimmy Kimmel for his Live show that aired Thursday, July 23rd and when he asked one of the guests, Niecy Nash, about why she kept the news so hush hush she said, “because you know you’re under embargo. It was top secret!”

But what she did drop the bomb on was how, “oh, it was so good! I can tell you now! And let me tell you something. So, I’m sure you guys heard by now that Adam Sandler officiated. I didn’t know what he was going to have on. Well, you know, for Adam, he looked decent.”

As for some of the things that happened, she said, “they had a lot of games. You can play a game and then when you get a ticket for the game you played, you put it in the bucket and figure out if you can win the prizes that they gave away at the end. So, that part was lovely.”

As for the secrecy up till this point, while the star didn’t go into too much detail, what she did say is, “I don’t think I’m speaking out of school because y’all seen it all online now, right? But at the time, you know, you had to zip the lip. So it was fun.”

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