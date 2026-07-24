Prince Harry is sinking Meghan Markle’s As Ever expansion dreams

The privacy case Prince Harry just lost against The Daily Mail has hit him harder than anyone has been assuming and this claim comes straight from a source that is well placed within the Duke’s circle.

For those unversed with the case in question, it is a privacy and phone hacking suit that Prince Harry brought against the Associated Newspapers because of allegations that they hacked his phone in his early days.

Now the source in question warns, the woes at home are reaching a record high because he, and about six other big Hollywood names like Elton John, Doreen Lawrence face a £50 million legal bill.

According to Closer the per-hour fees have even reached £350 to £5000. Its said his emotions are running a mile a minute, so much so that even the ‘high’ of managing to get a meeting with his father at Highgrove has not been able to ease the ‘brutal blow’ he’s feeling at the moment.

The source explains this turmoil in their own words and has been quoted saying, “Harry's putting on a brave face” but “privately this has been a brutal blow because the financial hit may end up being worse than anyone expected.”

It is also pertinent to mention that his personal legal bill is yet to be decided on by a judge but it could be upwards of $25 million between things like defendant costs and other bills, according to the outlet.

Another thing they revealed about conversations behind the scenes is that, “Harry is being very defiant about all this and saying the numbers are all being exaggerated to try and intimidate him and make this look like an even bigger loss, but the fact is he did lose the case and by law will have to pay up.”

If he does end up on the hook for this much, or more the source made it clear that the areas where things would have to be cut include things like Meghan’s As Ever expansion as well as their plan to buy more property.