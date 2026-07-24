Prince Harry boarding pass to King Charles meeting was THIS family member

Prince Harry was specifically told about the dues and don’t ahead of meeting King Charles.



The Duke of Sussex, who met his estranged father at the Highgrove house alongside kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet was told a reunion would only be possible if the children were involved.

A source told US Weekly: “Certain topics were off limits. They [all] agreed beforehand that they would not discuss any topics making headlines in the press

“The king and queen wanted personal time with their grandchildren, and they wanted it to be lighthearted and positive. The point of the meeting was to spend time with them, and that was the only thing on the agenda.”

Their Majesties “would only agree to the meeting if the kids were coming”.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.