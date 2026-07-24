Cardi B talks about 'being single forever' in new confession

Cardi B is talking about her romantic associations on social media.

The famous American rapper, who is mother to four kids from ex-husband Offset, says she does not intend to stay single her entire life.

In a Spaces conversation with fans on X, the rapper said: “Bitch, I’m not going to be single for the rest of my life.”

The 33-year-old added: “I was single throughout my whole tour. Single, not talking to nobody, not entertaining nobody, not anything.”

Months after welcoming her fourth baby, her first with Stefon Diggs, the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, sparked new romance rumours with Nigerian footballer Maduka Okoye.

Photos from her night out with the athlete surfaced on social media. The snapshots featured her enjoying an elegant dinner in Venice, Italy.

The glimpses from their private and intimate gathering showed the I Like It singer and the Udinese goalkeeper seated side by side at a restaurant overlooking one of Venice's iconic canals.