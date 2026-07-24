Katie Price’s sister schools her for defending Lee Andrews despite sex tape claims

Katie Price's sister, Sophie, has criticised Lee Andrews after claims he talked about selling an alleged sex tape involving the former glamour model.

Reports claimed Lee allegedly told a friend while in prison that the video could be sold for a large amount of money. He later reportedly said he was joking after learning it would be illegal. Katie has denied that any sex tape exists.

However, Sophie called out both, not only branding Lee's claims "disgusting" but also correcting Katie.

"The fact that he's talking about you like that is out of order," Sophie said on The Katie Price Show when Katie repeated she never made a sex tape with Lee and "he was joking."

Katie also said she has stopped commenting on the many claims about Lee but plans to question him when he is released from prison.

"There is so much coming out about Lee, but I'm just getting on with my life," she said.

Katie also said she has never given Lee money, including for bail. However, she said she is concerned by claims made by his former partners and does not approve of his alleged actions.

Lee remains in prison after reports that he had been moved to another wing rather than released.

Reports say Katie's family remains worried about her relationship with Lee and fears he may be taking advantage of her.