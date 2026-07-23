Colman Domingo mocks Elon Musk over 'The Odyssey' ambitions

Colman Dolmingo mocks Elon Musk over 'The Odyssey' ambitions

A day earlier, Elon Musk threatened to produce what he described as a historically accurate The Odyssey with the help of his X platform AI tool Grok by the end of 2026.



Now, Colman Domingo, is reacting to the tech mogul's controversial plan, and he is not impressed.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor took a potshot at Musk's grouse about the film's diverse cast, “By historically accurate, he means whiter than Christmas at Cracker Barrel."

Delivering a cutting punchline, Domingo said, “Of course, this is all because Elon and his Musketeers are upset over the diversity casting of ‘The Odyssey.'”

Not stopping there, he further quipped, “And I don’t want to get technical here, but you can’t make a historically accurate version of something that is totally made the f*** up.”

Domingo, meanwhile, is not the first figure in Hollywood who slammed Musk over his remarks.

Scott Derrickson, who served as Doctor Stranger director, called out the Tesla chief tweeted, “Clearly @elonmusk doesn’t know s*** about cinema & he stopped reading in his 20s.”

Musk, on the other hand, had been a recurring critic of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey ever since it was announced.