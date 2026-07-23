Ellen DeGeneres faces criticism over resurfaced Taylor Swift interview

Old clips of Taylor Swift’s interview on Ellen DeGeneres Show have surfaced, with the popstar’s fans criticizing the TV show host for asking the singer about her past boyfriends.

Several fans criticized DeGeneres for making Taylor Swift uncomfortable with questions about the singer’s boyfriends.

A clip shows Ellen DeGeneres playing a slideshow of men Taylor had reportedly dated and kept asking her to ring a bell whenever she recognized an ex.

Swift’s fans said the singer visibly looked uncomfortable and repeatedly asked Ellen to stop, saying it made her feel bad.

One fan wrote, “How female celebrities were often pressured on live TV about their dating lives in ways male celebrities usually weren’t.”

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce got married in a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Swift has documented her romances and breakups in her music.

Her love story with Travis Kelce began in 2023 when Kelce tried unsuccessfully to meet Swift backstage at one of her concerts, but succeeded in capturing her attention and warming her heart by recounting his disappointment on a podcast. Both are 36 years old.



