Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to appear in trial

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is due to appear as a witness next week in the trial of a man accused of threatening the younger brother of King Charles III.

Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of royal titles and expelled from Royal Lodge in Windsor over his links to the late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

The father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie currently resides at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate.

According to GB News, the accused, Alex Jenkinson, faces two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to harass or cause alarm or distress, with one charge understood to involve the former Duke of York.

Jenkinson pleaded not guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards Mountbatten-Windsor and is due to stand trial on July 29.

The computer science graduate from Suffolk also denied an accusation of threatening another man, Stephen Terry, on May 5, the day before the alleged incident involving the former Duke of York.

The alleged confrontation took place in May, as former Prince Andrew was out with his dogs near his residence on the Sandringham Estate, accompanied by his private security team.

According to the Telegraph, which first reported the incident, he was "left shaken" by the encounter, with associates suggesting it represented concerns about his personal safety.

Jenkinson was subsequently charged and made his first court appearance on May 8 at Westminster Magistrates' Court, connecting via video link.

During that hearing, he entered his not guilty plea, and the court approved a request for Mountbatten-Windsor to give his evidence remotely at trial.