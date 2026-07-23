Multiple BC communities set new temperature records amid heat wave

A heat wave has broken daily temperature records across several communities in British Columbia, with Nanaimo, Qualicum Beach, Duncan, Powell River, Sechelt and Lytton all recording new highs, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Nanaimo reached 34.6C on 22 July, breaking the previous record of 33.3C set in 1994. Temperature records for the area date back to 1892.

At Qualicum Beach Airport, temperatures climbed to 33.1C, surpassing the previous record of 31C set in 2006. Records there have been kept since 1962.

Duncan also set a new daily high after reaching 34.6C, narrowly exceeding the previous 1928 record of 34.4C.

Further north, Powell River recorded 31.4C, breaking its 1994 record, while Sechelt reached 31.6C, also setting a new daily high.

THe hottest place in the province was Lytton, where temperatures climbed to 41.2c beating the previous 2006 record of 40.7C. The community also exceeded 40C the previous day.

Forecasts from Environment and Climate Change Canada suggest temperatures will ease towards the weekend, with more seasonal conditions and the chance of showers expected across parts of central Vancouver Island.