Oscar voters react to 'The Odyssey' as movie shatters box-office

Fresh off the success of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan is expected to dominate the Oscars 2027 after delivering the hit The Odyssey.



With the first screening for Academy members already taking place, Variety reported on their reactions.

An unnamed Oscar voter says, “I didn’t think anything could top ‘Oppenheimer’ and Chris’ [Nolan] first film Following. He is the definitive filmmaker of our time.”

Though not every reaction was borderline reverential.

“I thought it was spectacular,” another Academy voter adds, “A little bit long but massive in scale.”

As far as rich performances are concerned, Matt Damon, in particular, was hailed.

A longtime Oscar member, quoted by Variety, said, “I became so emotional when he [Matt Damon] hears the Sirens, and when he pets his beautiful dog. I think Matt has to win the Oscar. He has to.”

Given such profuse praise, The Odyssey is expected to give other films tough competition in the upcoming Academy Awards.

Beyond critical acclaim, the Greek epic is also performing thunderously at the box office.

Over such an overwhelming response, Imax boss Ric Gelfond said, “The Odyssey has the potential to impact our business in many ways that are clear — and many ways we can’t yet predict, as its success on our platform reverberates across the creative community, and throughout the entertainment landscape."

“In the near-term, the film gives us excellent momentum as we enter the second half of the year, with a strong slate that culminates with ‘Dune: Part Three,’ which was also shot with Imax film cameras and will be presented in Imax 70mm film," he concluded.