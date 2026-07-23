Rosie O’Donnell shares insights about her weight loss journey
Rosie O’Donnell opens up about her diabetes diagnosis
Rosie O’Donnell, the famous comedian, revealed her weight loss experience.
In an interview with People, Rosie recalled her diabetes diagnosis and shared about taking Mounjaro, calling it a miracle drug. "I couldn’t even pronounce it at first," she said.
“It’s a miracle drug,” she continued. “I was stunned how it quieted the food noise. I’ve had trouble with my weight my whole life.”
“I know some people are ashamed to talk about it, but I wanted to share how it helped me and I don’t like secrets as a whole," Rosie noted.
Adding, “So Mounjaro saved my life.”
“I’ve lost a pound or two a month for three years. I really wish I could do commercials for Mounjaro and they would drop the price instead of paying me. Because when I see people struggling with obesity, I want to say I know the shame that we carry and the humiliation that is dealt to people who are overweight,” she further shared.
Furthermore, Rosie O'Donnell is reportedly planning to have a deep plane facelift. "I had two very large what they call ‘marionette lines," she said. “It made me look sad, and people in Ireland were saying, ‘Rosie are you all right? and I’m like, it’s my face. I actually feel happy here.”
“Many of my friends in L.A. had deep plane facelifts and they told me how much better they felt,” she added.
The Emmy-winning comedian told the outlet, “I feel much healthier and more powerful in my physicality.”
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